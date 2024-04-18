Two business people in court on alleged possession of Kush

By Elizabeth Kamara

Two business individuals, Massah Morray, aged thirty-seven, and Daniel Thoronka, aged forty, appeared once again before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown, facing charges related to the possession of prohibited drugs.

They were charged on two counts, possession of prohibited drugs contrary to Section 8 (a) of the National Drugs Control Act No.10 of 2008, and Contravention of Requirement under Section 59 (1) of the Pharmacy and Drugs Act 2001, specifically possession of class A drugs without reasonable excuse contrary to Section 17 of the Pharmacy and Drugs Act 2001.

The alleged incident took place on Saturday, 23rd March 2024, at #54 Bai Bureh Road in Kissy, Western Area of Freetown. It was reported that Massah Morray and Daniel Thoronka were found in possession of prohibited substances. Massah Morray allegedly had two hundred wraps of Kush containing Camabanoid weighing 70 grams, while Daniel Thoronka was allegedly found with thirteen tramadol 225mg tablets, a controlled substance weighing 20.6 grams.

During the court proceedings, the state prosecutor presented prosecution witness number one, 18670 Mohamed Lamin Bangura, attached to the Criminal Investigation Department at Ross Road Police Station.

He identified the accused persons and recounted the events leading to their arrest. He mentioned receiving case and inquiry files, search warrants, voluntary caution statements from the accused persons, and exhibits including the suspected drugs.

He also noted sending a request for forensic analysis to the laboratory and receiving a reply confirming the nature of the substances. Additionally, charge statements were obtained from the accused persons, who admitted to the allegations.

The defense, represented by A.A. Sesay, renewed previous bail applications on behalf of the accused persons. However, Magistrate Kekura denied bail and ordered the accused persons to be remanded in the male and female correctional facility in Freetown.

The matter was adjourned to the 18th of April 2024 for further proceedings.