80- year-old Mohamed Barrie wins NLe300,000 from Africell’s ‘Win Korpor Promotion’

By Ishmael Dumbuya

An-80-year old cattle rearer from Kamakwie, Mohamed Barrie, has yesterday, April 17 been presented with NLe. 300,000 grand prize from Africell’s ‘Win Korpor Promotion.’

The ceremony took place at Africell headquarters on Wilberforce in Freetown.

Providing insight about the ‘Win Kopo’ promotion, Fatmata Jarai Bah, the main presenter of the promotion, indicated that the promotion has daily, weekly and monthly phases from which subscribers can win.

She added that points are calculated from every recharge done by subscribers, noting that the more subscribers recharge, the more chances they have in the daily draw of which she stated that lucky winners will have the chance to win NLe.300 in the daily draw.

She underscored that the second part is the SMS trivia, where questions are posed via SMS and for subscribers to participate, they need to Dial *4888# or send START to 4888 from an Africell line for NLe 0.80 or 80 cents daily, furthering that winners from the SMS trivia will be announced weekly and monthly; the grand prize winner will be announced every 6 months.

Jarai pointed out that subscribers must have received at least one chance during the week and month leading to the weekly and monthly draws to qualify, and that the participant also must have received one chance during the monthly draws to qualify for the grand draw.

Presenting the second grand draw winner from the Africell “Win Kopo Promotion, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Joe Abass Bangura, congratulated the second grand draw winner of the “Win Kopo” promotion, Mohamed Barrie.

In closing, he noted that Africell is a compassionate entity, and among their key mandates at Africell is to help alleviate people from poverty and strengthens the bond between Africell and its subscribers.

Speaking on behalf of his father, Chernor M Barrie noted that his father has been with Africell for quite a long time, and has never won until lately after recharging several times. Barrie described his winning as a total turn around for him and his family as they will be acquiring their own house, and stop paying rents.