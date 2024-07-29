Driver remanded for fraudulent conversion

By Mohamed J Kargbo

Bailor Bah, a driver made an appearance before Magistrate Isata Sellu Tucker of the Pademba Road Court No.3 and was remanded to the Male Correctional Center on Pademba Road.

The accused was before the court on one count charge of fraudulent conversion contrary to Section 20(I) (IV) (a) of the Larceny Act 1916.

Police alleged that on the 24th May, 2024, at Macdonald Street, in Freetown, the accused fraudulently converted to his own use one black bag containing fiscal cash of seven hundred Leones, a Dell Computer Laptop valued fifteen thousand Leones and all other items valued to the total sum of fifteen thousand, seven hundred Leones, entrusted to him by Foday Sesay for safe keeping.

The police prosecutor, Tejan Bangura led Dennis Kamara who is a footballer to testify in court to from part of the court records.

The witness recognized the complainant and the accused person in the dock as a driver to the complainant.

He recalled on the 24th May, 2024, he came out of the bathroom and met the accused begging the complainant.

He said that the complainant explained that he gave the accused his bag which contained his computer and a fiscal cash of seven hundred Leones and asked him to meet me at Shell Park, but he didn’t .

The witness further said that during that process one of their friends asked them to check the bag for the computer, but they found out that it was missing.

He said they asked the accused to account for the computer, but he couldn’t.

He said they accompanied the accused to the Adelaide Street Police Station where statement was obtained from them.

The matter was adjourned to the 29th July 2024, for further hearings.

Inspector Tejan Bangura is prosecuting the matter.