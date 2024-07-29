Symbolic signing of UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2025-2030

Freetown, Thursday July 25: The United Nations in Sierra Leone is pleased to announce the joint national launch and symbolic signing of its new United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2025-2030 which will be held today Friday at the Freetown International Conference Centre, Bintumani at 9:30 A.M.

The UNSDCF is a comprehensive framework that sets the strategic priorities for the partnership between the United Nations and the Government of Sierra Leone. It aims to accelerate progress towards the SDGs, addressing critical areas such as poverty reduction, health, education, gender equality, and climate action.

The Chief Minister, Dr David Moinina Sengeh representing the President has graciously agreed to attend and deliver the keynote address.

Guests include cabinet ministers, other government officials, and development partners, Civil society organizations, local authorities, the private sector, and the media. The event will be climaxed by the symbolic signing between the UN Resident Coordinator Ms. Seraphine Wakana, representing the UN Country Team, and the Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Ms Kenyeh Barlay. Following that, an exhibition event showcasing the impact of the respective agencies will follow.

The plan to be launched will be focused on three pillars: Food Systems, Natural Resource Management and Climate Change; Human Capital, Essential Services and Employment; and Governance and Economic Transformation.

The United Nations is thankful to the Government of Sierra Leone for the joint collaborative effort that has resulted in the new UNSDCF aligned with the Government of Sierra Leone’s development priorities.