In Paris: Bio to launch Athletes for Better Nations

By: Sahr Morris Jr in Paris

President Julius Maada Bio will this week launch the Athletes for Better Nations, Sierra Leone, hosted by Adidas & Labrum in collaboration with the National Olympics Committee /Commonwealth Games Association -Sierra Leone in Paris.

President Julius Maada Bio, who earlier arrived in France on Thursday ahead of the opening session of the Sport for Sustainable Development and Olympic Games, is also expected to join other Heads of State on Friday 26th July, in a cocktail organised by France President, Emmanuel Macron after which, they will proceed to the opening session of the Olympic Games.

The Sport for Sustainable Development is the first international summit of Sport for Sustainable Development dedicated to sports and development for future generations in the Olympics Games.

The event, culminating in the Paris Agreement for Sport and Sustainable Development, is dedicated to youth. The ambitious agenda will cover education and employment; health and nutrition; equality and inclusion; financing and impact measurement; and sustainability and legacy.

French President Emmanuel Macron and the President of the International Olympic Committee will launch the summit.