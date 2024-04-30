Sierra Leone 63rd Independence Celebrated in China

Staff of the Sierra Leone Embassy in China on Saturday celebrated the 63rd Anniversary of the Sierra Leone Independence at the Chancery Building in Beijing, Capital of China.

The Head of Mission, Ambassador Abu Bakarr Karim delivered a ought remembering address, reflecting on Sierra Leone journey of resilience and transformation amidst adversities spanning from the days of colonialism, war, disease and acute economic challenges.

Ambassador Karim laid emphasis on Sierra Leoneans for enduring faith in God and the unwavering belief in the nation’s potential to a brighter future.

As usual, He reiterated Government commitment to harnessing these potentials aiming at propelling Sierra Leone into Africa’s first carbon neutral for m middle-income countries within the next 15 years.

The Ambassador underscored the significance of President Julius Maada Bio’s “Big Five Game changer” outlining strategic initiatives poised to lay the foundation for a New Salone. These initiatives include but not limited to Feed Salone flagship program directed at agricultural transformation, investment in Human Capital Development, establishment of the Youth Employment Scheme, development of national infrastructure and reform of the public sector.

Expressing gratitude, Ambassador Karim acknowledged the steadfast support of the People’s Republic of China to Sierra Leone’s journey for prosperity and development. He recalled over five decades of bilateral relations, highlighting China’s continuous developmental assistance to Sierra Leone. China stood by us during challenging times such as the Ebola and Covid outbreaks, the Ambassador recounted.

In response, Deputy Director General of the Africa Department at the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry, Yu Yong, reaffirmed China’s commitment to Sierra Leone long-term economic and social development. He praised Sierra Leone’s pursuit for unity, peace and progress, thereby commending President Bio’s leadership in advancing national development goals.

Yu Yong reiterated the enduring friendship between China and Sierra Leone which he said was fostered by the older generation of leaders and strengthened under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Maada Bio respectively. He recalled the recent State Visit by President Bio to China and the signing of a new Strategic Partnership Agreement, indicating a new era of bilateral cooperation and economic prosperity.

The celebration which was attended by diplomats, Sierra Leoneans residing in China, and Sierra Leonean students studying in the country, featured a broadcast speech of President Bio which in itself, highlighted the nation’s aspirations and commitments to progress.

The event marked not only a milestone in Sierra Leone’s history but also reaffirmed the enduring bond between Sierra Leone and the People’s Republic of China that is poised to usher in a new era of mutual prosperity and cooperation.