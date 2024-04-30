FBC’s Fatima Kamara wins AYV Miss University 2023/24

By Mohamed J Kargbo

In a stunning display of talent and beauty, Fatima Kamara, a third-year student studying Communications Media and Information Studies at Fourah Bay College, emerged victorious as the AYV Miss University 2023/24.

Representing FBC, Fatima captivated the audience and judges, securing herself a brand new Suzuki Swift Car and the opportunity to represent Sierra Leone at the global stage in the Miss University Africa Pageant.

Fatima was born on August 11, 2000, in Freetown, Sierra Leone. She expresses resilience and creativity. From her early years in Freetown to her pursuit of higher education, she overcame challenges with grace and determination, shaping her into the remarkable individual she is today.

A dedicated scholar and versatile artist, Fatima balances her academic pursuits with a vibrant career as a seamstress, makeup artist, and hairstylist. Her ability to blend the worlds of fashion and beauty is a testament to her versatility and talent.

Fatima’s dreams extend beyond the pageant stage. Inspired by her father’s dedication and support, she aspires to be an activist, media personality, and ultimately, a lawyer advocating for justice and equality.

With her remarkable achievements and aspirations, Fatima Kamara stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the youth of Sierra Leone.

Nine finalists were announced at the beginning of Friday night’s proceedings but Fatima wins the crown, leaving Sheknatu Bangura of the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences (COMAHS) winning First Runner-Up and Amzartu Kadiatu Conteh, also of the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences (COMAHS) Runner-Up.