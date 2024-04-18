Fighting at YSC: Lebanese tycoon, others to face trial

Ali Jaffal

The Sierra Leone Police have confirmed the charging to court of a Lebanese tycoon , Ali Jaffal and his men who were allegedly involved in a fisticuff at the YSC sport complex on Wilkinson Road in Freetown.

Police say they will make their appearance today, Thursday 18th April, at the Pademba Road Magistrate Court where they will be tried for riotous conduct, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, wounding with intent, and unlawful possession of fire arms, among others.

Jaffal and his men were arrested on the night of Friday, 5th April, 2024 following their alleged involvement a fighting that erupted among members of the Lebanese and other Sierra Leoneans at the YSC Sports Complex.

A total of fourteen Lebanese and one Sierra Leonean were severely injured and are still receiving treatment at the Life Care Hospital as a result of the alleged severe beating they received from Jaffal and his men.

All eyes will now be on the Pademba Road Magistrate Court where it is hoped that justice will be served.