Two accused in alleged housebreaking granted Le500,000 bail

By Jeneba A Conteh

Agibu Mansaray, a 38-year-old steel bender, and Alfred Jayah, a 31-year-old tailor, appeared before Principal Magistrate Kekura at the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown.

They were granted bail of Le500,000 New Leones each, following charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and housebreaking and larceny under Section 26 (1) of the Larceny Act of 1916.

The incident allegedly occurred on April 21, 2024, at #5 Mansaray Drive, Hill Cut, where the accused reportedly broke into Barnard Jamiru’s residence and stole a Lenovo laptop valued at 26,000 Leones. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutor Inspector Sellu TAP requested a short adjournment to confer with a witness, while defense counsel C. Kamara renewed the bail application for the accused.

Magistrate Kekura approved bail, requiring two sureties each, residents of the Western Area in Freetown, to provide valid ID cards. The case was adjourned to May 28, 2024, for further hearings.