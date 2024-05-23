Pastor’s assault case: Female Correctional Officer accused of inmates maltreatment

By Jeneba A Conteh

In the court case involving Pastor Anthony Keita and four others, a female Correctional Service Officer was implicated by a defendant in the maltreatment of accused inmates.

The third accused claimed that Officer Zainab threatened to ensure harsh treatment because they allegedly assaulted her pastor. He reported that since her statement, the accused have faced severe mistreatment at the male correctional center, including being forced to stand throughout the night.

The accused appeared before Principal Magistrate Kekura as the prosecution presented video evidence of them disrupting a church service on March 10, 2024, at No.24 Bass Street, Brookfields.

The defendants—Christiana Johnny, a petty trader; Fasu Juwu, a fitter; Combay Sesay, a makeup artist; and Nasiru Sesay, a pupil—face six charges, including conspiracy, riotous conduct, wounding, assault, throwing missiles, and public insult and provocation.

All defendants pleaded not guilty. Magistrate Kekura ordered the OC of the Male Correctional Center to relocate the accused to ensure fair treatment.

The fourth accused, currently taking the WASSCE, was granted bail, while the others were returned to custody. The case is adjourned to May 20, 2024, for further proceedings.