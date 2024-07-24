SCI hands over state-of-the-art rehabilitated health facility to Siama Community

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

In a significant move towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure for children and women in Sierra Leone, Save the Children and its partners officially handed over a newly rehabilitated health facility to the Siama Community in Luawa Chiefdom, Kailahun District on July 23rd.

This facility, one of seven being rehabilitated, is equipped with modern medical equipment, furniture, and consumables aimed at expanding routine immunization and improving healthcare delivery for adolescents in Kailahun District.

The handover marks the first phase of the project, with eight more communities set to benefit in the second phase. The ceremony will continue today, July 24th, in Follah and Gbeika communities in Kailahun District.

The project, operating in 40 communities within Kailahun District, seeks to benefit 149,000 participants and strengthen adolescent sexual and reproductive health and rights.

The handover signifies a substantial improvement in the healthcare infrastructure and services for Siama Village and its thirteen catchment communities.

Bridget E. E. Lewis, Project Manager, highlighted that Save the Children is leading a consortium in implementing the project over the past three years. Funded by the Government of Canada, the six-year project (July 27, 2021, to June 30, 2027) is being implemented in Sierra Leone, Mali, and Niger.

She said the project’s primary aim is to increase decision-making by in-school and out-of-school adolescent girls regarding their sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and rights, as well as the utilization of SRH services.

Adolescent Champion Kula Jayah Koroma expressed gratitude, emphasizing the adolescent’s ownership of the project.

In Sierra Leone, the project is executed through a consortium comprising Save the Children, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), and two local partners.

Earlier this year, on March 13, Save the Children donated cold chain refrigerators to health units in Kailahun District, ensuring proper vaccine storage across all 15 peripheral health units, which will significantly boost maternal and child health.

Dr. Modupe Taiwo, Operations Director at Save the Children, underscored the project’s importance, particularly for deprived rural communities. She emphasized that the facility will enable adolescents to confidently access services and information at no cost and urged the Facility Management Committee to handle the facility with care.

Doris M. Momoh, Deputy Chairperson for Kailahun District Council, thanked Save the Children on behalf of the government and people of Kailahun District. She urged the community to maintain the facility and its equipment with utmost care.

Sister Alfrida Fomba from the Kailahun District Health Services echoed the Ministry of Health’s gratitude, highlighting the critical role of collaborative efforts among officials to ensure efficiency. She also stressed the importance of handling the facility responsibly.

Facility Management Committee Chairperson, Mambu Momoh, promised that the community would fence the facility within two weeks to prevent intrusions and maintain a healthy and safe environment.

This event was graced by representatives of the implementing team, the Family Support Unit (FSU), and other government health and sexual and reproductive health-related units, marking a significant step towards safeguarding the health and well-being of Sierra Leone’s youngest citizens.