Exhibit officer tenders locally made gun in unlawful possession case

By Jeneba A Conteh

In the ongoing trial at Pademba Road Court No.1, Freetown, prosecution witness Issa Kamara, an exhibit officer, testified before Magistrate Sahr Kekura on Thursday, April 16.

Kamara presented a locally made gun in a case involving alleged unlawful possession of arms.

The accused faces three charges: unlawful possession of small arms without a license, control of small arms without a license, and unlawful concealment of arms, as per the Arms and Ammunition Act No.9 of 2012 and its 2014 regulations.

The offense allegedly occurred on December 29, 2023, at Concern Pump, Kissy Town, Waterloo, where the accused was found with a short gun and two cartridges without authorization. The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Sergeant 9939 Mohamed Lahai led the testimony of Sergeant 8576 Issa Kamara, who detailed his role in handling the exhibit. Kamara, stationed at the CID Headquarters, confirmed receiving the locally made pistol and cartridges from DPC 13083 Septimus Mansaray, registering them under serial number RCE 030/2024.

The items were produced and tendered in court as exhibit G. During cross-examination, the accused questioned Kamara’s testimony.

Magistrate Kekura denied bail and remanded the accused to the male correctional facility, adjourning the case to May 20, 2024.