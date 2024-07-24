Two in court over alleged theft of $40,000

By Hawanatu Thoronka

One Festus Mattia Rogers and Daniel Nabieu Senesie have on Tuesday 23 July appeared before Magistrate Santigie Bangura at Pademba Road Court No.2 for allegedly stealing Forty Thousand United States Dollars ($40,000).

The said money which belongs to one Luba Brima is equivalent to the sum Nine Hundred and Forth Thousand Leones (le 940,000).

The Particulars of the offence states that on the 1st April and 16th May, 2024 at No.6 Ishmael Drive Metchem Freetown, Rogers and Senesie conspired to steal the money.

Theft of such nature is against the laws of Sierra Leone, and it’s punishable under the country’s Larceny Act of 1916. The accused could face jail term for such an act.

Judgement is yet to be delivered on the matter. It was adjourned to the 31st of July, 2024.