Parliament approves three ambassadors

By Jariatu S Bangura

Members of the Appointment and Public Service Committee in Parliament yesterday approved three presidential nominees to serve as ambassadors to Iran, Saudi Arabia and one High Commissioner to Nigeria.

The nominees includes: Dr.Julius Fofanah Sandy as Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Salamu Koroma as Ambassador- Sierra Leone Embassy, Islamic Republic of Iran and Mohamed Barrie as Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi-Arabia.

Presenting the nominees for approval, Deputy Chairman of the Committee and Deputy Leader of Government Business, Hon. Bashiru Silikie said Mr. Koroma assured the Committee that, if approved by the House, he would use his experience as a career diplomat to promote Sierra Leone’s image in Iran and the Middle East positively.

He said Mohamed Barrie currently serves as the Honorary Consul through the Sierra Leone Ambassador in Washington DC from 2019 till that appointment for the New England Region, with Headquarter in Boston.

He said the nominee as an international business executive exhibited overwhelming knowledge about his assignment and expressed great delight about his appointment by the President.

“His calmness and knowledge about wealth creation and ability to link global network of enterprises were highly commended by cross section of members,” he noted.

Responding to the Committee on varying diplomatic issues, including but not limited to what Sierra Leone would gain from the bilateral relationship, Mr Barrie said “my global experience of interaction would be of much value to our embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabiai. I will represent his Excellency and build on our long established diplomatic ties for the growth of Sierra Leone. I will use my initiative to move from economic diplomacy to lobby investors in the area of agriculture, mines and the banking sectors,” he assured members.