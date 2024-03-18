Treason trial: Witness says 11th accused was seen firing teargas at Pademba Road

By Yusufu S Bangura

In the ongoing treason trial, Detective Sergeant 8904 Solomon Amadu, attached to the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters, testified as the 11th prosecution witness on Thursday, March 14th.

Amadu revealed in open court that the 11th accused, Kabba Kamara, was observed firing teargas at Pademba Road.

Amadu, recognizing Kamara, recounted his presence during the statement-taking process from the accused. He said while Detective Police Constable 133074 Bockarie Mustapha was obtaining statements from other accused individuals, including Kamara, additional evidence was deemed necessary before concluding Kamara’s statement.

Further statements were obtained from Kamara by Detective Inspector Abu Bakarr Kargbo on January 1st, 2024, following judicial protocols. The statements, marked as exhibit DD 1-10, were tendered in court.

Reading from Kamara’s statement, Amadu detailed the accused’s account of being captured by assailants in Murray Town and subsequently taken to Pademba Road, where he was coerced into firing teargas.

Amadu corroborated Kamara’s statement with CCTV footage from Pademba Road, confirming Kamara’s voluntary participation in firing teargas towards a fence.

Under cross-examination by defense counsel M.J Kamara, Amadu affirmed his role as the recorder of the statement and reiterated the voluntary nature of Kamara’s actions as depicted in the CCTV footage.

Additionally, Detective Inspector Mohamed Kargbo, also from the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters, testified as the 12th prosecution witness. Kargbo recounted his duty on December 28th, 2023, when he obtained additional statements from the 2nd accused, Mohamed Jalloh, following judicial directives.

However, defense counsel, F. Mansaray, objected to the tendering of Jalloh’s statement, citing deprivation of legal representation during its making. In response, State Counsel A. Jalloh requested the jurors to leave the courtroom while the defense presented its objection.

Subsequently, Justice Komba Kamanda instructed all but the accused persons, lawyers, and security personnel to leave the courtroom. The proceedings were adjourned to Monday, March 18th, 2024, for further hearings.