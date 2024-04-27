Pupil behind bars for alleged theft of iPhone

By Elizabeth Kamara

Jimmy Morowah, a twenty-year-old pupil, appeared before Magistrate Peter Brima Gogra of Pademba Road Court No.6 in Freetown, facing a charge of larceny as per section 2 of the Larceny Act 1916.

The alleged incident occurred on February 18th, 2024, at 8 Upper Tengbeh Town in the western area of Freetown, where Morowah is accused of stealing one black iPhone and six smart mobile phones valued at three thousand five hundred Leones (Le3,500), property of Idrissa Kabba.

During the court session, Morowah pleaded not guilty after the charge was read and explained to him.

The prosecutor, DPC 17220 Joel B San, requested a short adjournment due to the absence of a witness.

Morowah was not represented by legal counsel during the proceedings. Magistrate Gogra refused bail and ordered Morowah to be sent to the male correctional facility in Freetown.

The matter has been adjourned to April 30th, 2024, for further proceedings.