House maid accused of larceny granted Le500M bail

By Jeneba A Conteh

Francis Sahr Lebbie, a 45-year-old housemaid, appeared before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown, where he was granted bail for alleged larceny in a dwelling house.

Lebbie faced two charges of larceny in a dwelling house, as per section 13(1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

The charges stem from an incident on Wednesday, April 10th, 2024, at 12 Sir Samuel Lewis Road, where Lebbie allegedly entered the dwelling house of Abu Bakarr Barrie with the intent to steal, taking eight thousand and fifty United States dollars and three thousand Leones, totaling one hundred and ninety-two thousand nine hundred and eighty Leones (Le192,980), property of Abu Bakarr Barrie.

Additionally, Lebbie is accused of entering the dwelling house of Mohamed Barrie on the same date and stealing five thousand Leones (Le5,000) belonging to Mohamed Barrie.

During the court session, Lebbie did not enter a plea as the charges were read and explained to him.

The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ibrahim S. Mansaray, requested a short adjournment to confer with his witnesses, while Counsel representing Lebbie, Tamba Gbewa Abu Esq, applied for bail on behalf of his client.

Abu assured the court that Lebbie, a Sierra Leonean resident, had reliable sureties willing to stand for him and pledged that Lebbie would not interfere with prosecution witnesses or jump bail.

Magistrate Kekura granted bail to Lebbie in the sum of five hundred thousand Leones (Le500,000), with two sureties each providing the same amount.

One surety must be gainfully employed in a government institution in Sierra Leone and submit a supportive document. Bail approval is pending from the Deputy Assistant Registrar.

The matter has been adjourned to May 7th, 2024, for further proceedings.