SLWACO Driver remanded over alleged fraudulent conversion

By Jeneba A Conteh

Mohamed Lamin Kamara, a 35-year-old driver, has appeared before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown on charges of fraudulently converting a Toyota Hilux entrusted to him by Hartwell Bell Cyril, property of the Sierra Leone Water Company (SLWACO).

Kamara is facing trial on one count charge for prudent conversion, contrary to section 20(1)(1v)(a) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the statement of offense, Kamara allegedly converted the vehicle on Saturday, November 6th, 2021, at No.13 Dan Lane, Fourah Bay in Freetown.

The Toyota Hilux, with registration number ALO 636 and valued at twenty thousand United States dollars (USD 20,000), equivalent to four hundred and sixty thousand New Leones (Nle 460,000), was entrusted to him by Hartwell Bell Cyril for the purpose of transferring personal property to Port-Loko.

Police prosecutor Inspector Kadie Taylor led Detective Inspector Musa Abass Kamara as the third prosecution witness, who testified that efforts were made to arrest Kamara after a report was made on November 8th, 2021. However, he was not apprehended until February 16th, 2024.

Magistrate Sahr Kekura refused bail and remanded Kamara to the Male Correctional Center in Freetown. The matter has been adjourned to May 8th, 2024.