Former Skye Bank Manager’s manslaughter trial: Caretaker testifies in court

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

In the ongoing manslaughter trial of former Skye Bank Manager Ikubolaje Nicol at the High Court before Justice Momoh Jah Steven in Freetown, the first prosecution witness, Salifu Bangura, provided crucial evidence.

Testifying under the examination of State Prosecutor Aruna Jalloh, Bangura, a caretaker at Nicol’s residence, recounted the events of October 16, 2022.

He detailed how he was summoned by Nicol, encountering the accused with a woman named Sinnah Kai Kargbo in a distressing state.

Bangura assisted in clothing Kargbo before she was taken to Dr. Shuma Hospital, where she later passed away.

During cross-examination by Defense Counsel Roland Wright, Bangura mentioned Kargbo’s statement about feeling dizzy as he dressed her.

The State Counsel sought an adjournment to present two more witnesses on April 26, 2024.

Three committed to High Court for alleged burglary, larceny

By Mohamed J Kargbo

Lawrence James, Mohamed Barrie, and Mohamed Sillah appeared before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Pademba Road Court No.2 in Freetown on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and burglary and larceny.

The alleged incident occurred on January 23, 2023, at No.4 Rock Lane Brookfields in the western area of Freetown, where the accused persons purportedly conspired to commit a crime.

They were accused of breaking into the store of Elizabeth Hinston and stealing various items totaling two hundred and thirty thousand Leones (230,000).

During the hearing, Magistrate Bangura ruled that since the third accused person had not been consistently appearing in court, he could not justify keeping the other accused persons detained.

As a result, he committed the first and third accused persons to the High Court of Sierra Leone, while a bench warrant remained in effect for the third accused person and their sureties.

Both accused persons were denied bail and remanded to the Male Correctional Facility in Freetown.