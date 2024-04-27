Accused granted Le500M bail in alleged fraud Case

By Elizabeth Kamara

Ibrahim Sorie Sankoh, aged twenty-four, appeared once again before Magistrate Peter Brima Gogra of Pademba Road Court No.6 in Freetown, facing a charge of fraudulent conversion under Section 20(1)(iv)(a) of the Larceny Act 1916.

The alleged incident occurred on January 1st, 2024, at Byrne Lane off Wilkinson Road in the western area of Freetown, where Sankoh is accused of fraudulently converting property amounting to one thousand eight hundred and twenty Leones (Le1820), belonging to Aminata Bangura.

During the court session, Sankoh pleaded not guilty after the charge was read and explained to him.

The prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police Marie Sesay, requested a short adjournment date to confer with her witness. Sankoh was not represented by legal counsel during the proceedings.

Magistrate Gogra granted bail to the accused person in the sum of five hundred Leones, with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must be residents in the western area of Freetown and provide a valid identity card depicting their address in Freetown. Bail is subject to approval by the Bench.

The matter has been adjourned to May 5th, 2024, for further hearing.