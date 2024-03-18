Ambassador Qing provides insights into Bio’s state visit

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

In a recent episode of “Face to Face with China,” Ambassador Wang Qing, Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, emphasised the significance of President Bio’s recent state visit to China.

Ambassador Qing described the visit as highly successful and productive, foreshowing a new chapter in the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

Speaking on “Face to Face with China,” Ambassador Wang Qing provided an insightful overview of the visit, emphasizing its significance and the multitude of achievements realized.

The state visit, which took place the week before last, saw President Bio engaging in high-level discussions with top Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Chairman Zhao Leji.

The discussions covered a wide range of topics, including China-Sierra Leone relations, China-Africa cooperation, and pertinent international and regional issues. Notably, both leaders expressed their commitment to further strengthening ties between their countries, setting the stage for enhanced collaboration and mutual benefit.

Ambassador Qing informed the media that during his stay in China, President Bio undertook various activities aimed at fostering economic and developmental cooperation. He said President Bio hosted the Sierra Leone Investment Forum and visited prominent Chinese companies such as China Kingho Group and China Railway Group, signifying the mutual interest in bolstering economic ties.

The Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone said President Bio’s visit to academic and research institutions, including the China University of Geosciences (Wuhan), underscored the importance of educational and technological exchanges in driving innovation and progress.

Ambassador Wang Qing highlighted several key aspects of the visit that underscore its significance.

Firstly, he emphasized the continuity of regular communication between the two leaders, which has played a pivotal role in shaping bilateral relations. He noted the historical significance of President Bio’s visit, marking the first state visit by an African head of state since President Xi’s reelection and symbolizing the strong bond between China and Sierra Leone.

Secondly, Ambassador Wang Qing emphasized the enduring friendship and mutual support between China and Sierra Leone, particularly in times of adversity. He recounted China’s swift assistance to Sierra Leone during the Ebola crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring the deep-rooted solidarity between the two nations. Furthermore, he highlighted Sierra Leone’s steadfast adherence to the one-China principle, reaffirming its support for China’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Thirdly, Ambassador Wang Qing outlined the tangible outcomes of the visit, including the signing of eight bilateral cooperation agreements spanning various sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, and economic development. He lauded the alignment of development strategies between China and Sierra Leone under the Belt and Road Initiative, signaling a new era of comprehensive cooperation and shared prosperity.

He further underscored the enhanced regional and international cooperation between China and Sierra Leone, emphasizing their shared commitment to upholding multilateralism and fostering a more equitable global order. He praised Sierra Leone’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, affirming China’s support for African representation and voice in international forums.

In conclusion, Ambassador Wang Qing expressed optimism for the future of China-Sierra Leone relations, envisioning a deeper and more fruitful partnership that benefits both countries. He reiterated China’s unwavering commitment to supporting Sierra Leone’s development aspirations and called for continued collaboration in pursuit of common goals.