Three suspects committed to High Court for alleged  murder

By Mohamed J Kargbo

Following preliminary investigations conducted at Magistrate Court No. 2 on Pademba Road, Freetown, Mohamed Kuyateh, Osman Sesay, and Aloha Bangura, along with another individual, were committed to stand trial for the alleged murder of Issa Kanu.

Appearing before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Court No. 2 on March 14, 2024, the trio faced charges of conspiracy and murder under the relevant sections of the law.

The charges stemmed from an incident on December 3, 2023, in Kortoboima Village, Valunia Chiefdom, Bo District in the Southern Province of Sierra Leone, where the accused purportedly conspired with others to commit the crime and subsequently murdered Issa Kanu.

No bail was granted to the accused, and they were all remanded in custody to await further proceedings at the High Court. The prosecution, led by DSP Sorie Conteh, presented the case before the court.