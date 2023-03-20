Sierra Leone Commercial Bank awards customers

As part of its Golden Jubilee Celebrations, the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank (SLCB) last Friday March 10, recognized and presented awards to 100 customers across the country.

The well-attended award ceremony,which was held at the Freetown Golf Club, presented three categories of awards to customers, including pioneers, loyalists, and most valued players (MVP) customers of the Bank.

Awards for pioneer accounts were given to 10 active customers who had established accounts with the bank between 1973, the year the bank was established and also in the year of 1980.

The awards for loyal customers were given to 20 customers drawn from all the branches of the bank who were among the earliest to open accounts in these branches and whose accounts are still active, while MVP awards were given to 70 customers with whom the bank has the most mutually beneficial relationship.

However, individual account holders, private business enterprises, government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), and non-governmental organizations were recipients of awards in the various categories.

Welcoming guests and award recipients to the event, the Director of Business Development, Moses C. Sesay, said they are happy to recognise customers who had been with the bank for decades and believed in its services even when the country was unstable.

He further stated that among their customers they were able to identify and screen through to choose those deserving customers who continued to stay loyal to the bank.

Managing Director of the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank, Yusufu Abdul Silla, said their 50th Anniversary Celebration is a milestone, adding that there was no mistake made in the customers that were selected for the awards.

He pointed out that the bank now primarily focuses on customer satisfaction and assured customers that the attitude of all staff in the bank is geared towards ensuring that it is achieved.

He said is a success story for all Sierra Leoneans, having not only survived for 50 years but also currently being the leading bank in the country, both in terms of size and profitability.

He promised that, the bank would continue to be a leader through digital transformation and encouraged all customers to download the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank’s mobile app on the Google Play Store for ease of access to the bank’s various services.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Solomon Jamiru, who serves as the chairman of the event, said it was important to recognize customers who had placed their trust in the Bank to keep their monies for over 50 years.

He said despite challenges the challenges that bank has been, yet it was able to deliver to the people of Sierra Leone. He also applauded the recognized customers for making the bank one of the finest in the sector.

One of the awardees, Dr. Julius Spencer, who received a pioneer award for having maintained his account since it was opened in 1978, said they appreciated the fact that the bank recognized the contribution that customers had made to the success of the bank and called on all Sierra Leoneans to support the Bank because it belongs to the people of Sierra Leone.

He commended the staff and management of the bank for work well done over the years and called on them to continue honouring the legacy of their predecessors.