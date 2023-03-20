Iceland contributes USD 200 000 to support peaceful, inclusive elections in Sierra Leone

The Government of Iceland and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed a financial agreement based on which Iceland will contribute $ 200,000 dollars to the Electoral Basket Fund managed by UNDP in view of the upcoming general elections in Sierra Leone.

Designed with the aim of “Fostering Peaceful, Credible and Inclusive Elections in Sierra Leone in 2022-2023″ the non-earmarked contribution to the Basket Fund will support the Elections Project as its works with the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) and other key Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs). This is intended to strengthen the peaceful conduct of the 2023 elections, promote the participation of voters, especially women, youth, and persons with disabilities in the electoral process and raise public awareness through a nationwide voter outreach and education campaign.

The UNDP Elections Project has also joined forces with wide range of key stakeholders including civil society organizations and independent commissions as they seek to build Sierra Leone’s enduring capacity to organize credible, inclusive, and transparent elections.

A trusted partner of the Government of Sierra Leone, UNDP has a well-established history of providing technical support to the country’s Election Management Bodies including during its most recent elections cycle in 2018.

Iceland has partnered with the Government of Sierra Leone since 2017 with focus on improving livelihoods in coastal fishing communities and enhancing gender equality. Preparations are underway to expand bilateral development cooperation between Iceland and Sierra Leone, and Iceland is planning to establish a permanent presence in the country later this year.

The Sierra Leone general elections are scheduled to take place on 24 June 2023.