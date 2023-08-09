Petty trader wins Africell’s  mega promo

Africell Sierra Leone launched another promotional campaign for their subscribers nationwide on 31st July 2023.

A former housekeeper and a petty trader called Madam Saudatu Koroma was called on Friday 4th August and informed that she has won Africell Mega Promo with a brand-new TVS Motorbike and was told to come to Africell headquarters at Wilberforce on Monday the 7th of August 2023.

According to Madam Saudatu Koroma, when the news broke her, she informed her husband and the neighborhood that she had received a call from Africell about her winning a TVS motorbike, her neighbors said it might be a fake call. She got discouraged at first but later Madam Nancy Toure of Africell called her again on Sunday night informing her to come to the Africell office at Wilberforce at 9 AM on Monday 7th August 2023. “I was still discouraged based on an early story I got from my neighbors about scams, but they told me to take along someone when going to the office for any eventuality, so I decided to take along with my eldest son.”

Abdul Aziz Kamara who acted as the Master of Ceremony continued to emphasize the opportunities or different prizes they have in store for their subscribers and he further encouraged their subscribers to continue buying 10 new Leone recharge on a daily basis as this will enhance subscribers’ chances of winning the different categories of prizes they have, including the Suzikey cars, TVS Motorbikes, and cash prizes which he said people are winning on daily basis. He said that with the 24 TVS bikes, one bike is won each week and one car each month. He mentioned that the promotion will last for a six-month period that is to say the Mega Promo shall end in January 2024.

However, Mr. John Konteh attested that the only Africell number that subscribers must adhere to whenever they are called for a win is 077 777-777, and the public must as well be informed that Africell will never tell their winners to send recharge cards or demand for anything before releasing your surprise package to the fortunate winner (s).

In inclusion, Madam Saudatu Koroma applauded Africell for their timely Mega Promo.

“As a mother of four children, I was a housekeeper before, but I was sacked last year December 2022 and I have been at home doing some petty business, with this Motorbike which I have won I will look for someone reliable to be riding it for us so that the money could be used to educate my children of which two of them have sat to the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE),” she said.