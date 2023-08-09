Parliament approves Oman Bangura, others

By Jariatu S Bangura

Members of Parliament have approved Mohamed Oman Bangura as Minister of Youth Affairs and three others appointed by President Bio to serve in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The other nominees includes Rtd. Col Ambassador Alhaji Fanday Turay Esq, as Minister of Transport and Aviation,Mrs. Francess Piagle Alghall as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Amb. Dr. Michael Imran Kanu as Ambassador and Permanent Representative, Sierra Leone Permanent Mission to the United Nations, New York, respectively.

Deputy Leader of Government Business, Hon. Emerson Lamina, commended Orman Bangura for his hard work during his last tenure and urged him to work towards achieving the President desire of providing 10,000 jobs to the youth yearly.

He said the pronouncement by the President to employ 5000 youth has given the Youth Minister more workload.

He said one of the ways to control the intake of drugs among youth across the country is to create more jobs.

Hon. Tamba Simeon Johnny commended Amba. Fanday Turay for his hard work, especially ensuring the country wins the non-permanent member seat of the United Nations Security Council.

He described Orman Bangura’s political career as one which knows no bound or colors in the discharge of his duty.

Hon. Sylvester Boima also commended Orman Bangura for investing so much in the fish farm project and assured him that his constituents will make sure to achieve value for money in the project.

Hon. Mohamed Bangura advised the nominees to note that they were taking up the position in a very difficult time, therefore they should do all they could to fulfill the desires of the President for the people.