Nine suspects remanded for theft alleged after second court appearance

By Elizabeth kamara

Twenty-three-year-old Mamusu Kamara and eight others made their second appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown, facing charges related to conspiracy to commit a crime, store breaking, and larceny.

The accused persons allegedly conspired together with others unknown on January 17, 2024, at Hill Top in Hill Station, Freetown, to commit store breaking and larceny. Among the items stolen were chandelier lights, mosaic tiles, and other assorted items valued at hundreds of thousands of Leones, belonging to Issa Sanu Barrie.

Individuals named Foday Juma Bangura, Momond Koroma, and Alusine Jalloh were accused of breaking and stealing items from the premises. Additionally, John Marrah, Abubakarr Conteh, Kai Momoh, and Hassan Kargbo were allegedly involved in receiving stolen property.

During the proceedings, Abdulai Koroma, an employee at Hadissa Sierra Leone Limited, testified about the events leading to the discovery of the theft. He recounted how the police, assisted by one of the accused, recovered stolen tiles from various locations.

Lawyer Mansaray, representing one of the accused, applied for bail, which was not opposed by the police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ibrahim Sheik Mansaray.

Magistrate Sahr Kekura adjourned the matter to March 27, 2024, for further proceedings.