House help remanded for burglary and theft charges

By Blessing C Cole

Abubakar Bangura, a 22-year-old labourer, made another appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown, facing charges related to conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, and multiple counts of larceny from a dwelling house.

According to the charges, Bangura is accused of conspiring with others to commit burglary at No. 7 Metchem Field, Lower Allen Town, Freetown, on March 9, 2024.

It is alleged that he entered several dwelling houses with the intent to steal various items, including mobile phones and cash, belonging to different individuals.

During the proceedings, a businessman testified that Bangura, recognized as his house help, was found half-naked near his shop window, which had been damaged. Upon investigation, missing items were discovered, and Bangura was later arrested.

Despite the defence’s application for bail, Magistrate Kekura refused bail and remanded Bangura to the male correctional facility in Freetown. The matter was adjourned to March 26, 2024, for further hearings.