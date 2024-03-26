IWD: Wakanow Group Goes Purple, Offers Special Discounts in Celebration of Women

Wakanow Headquarters, Lagos, Nigeria – March 6, 2024 – Wakanow, Africa’s leading travel technology company, announces support for International Women’s Day 2024 by adopting the iconic colour purple across its digital channels. In a bold statement of solidarity, Wakanow’s website banner and logo will turn purple from 12:00 AM on Friday, March 8th, aligning with the global celebration of women’s achievements and progress.

According to a statement released to the media on Wednesday, women leading Wakanow’s regional and country markets affirmed Wakanow’s commitment to inspiring inclusion. The CEO, Wakanow Nigeria, Adenike Macaulay emphasized the importance of recognizing and empowering women: “As we celebrate International Women’s Day, Wakanow proudly stands with women worldwide, embracing the spirit of inclusion and diversity”.

She stated further that inclusion is part of the Wakanow culture, and that the company is proud to turn its website and logo into purple: “By going purple, we symbolize our commitment to driving positive change and fostering an environment where all women can thrive”, Adenike stated.

In addition to its visual tribute, Wakanow will be offering exclusive discounts to women who purchase Wakanow products between March 8th and March 15th. This special offer is a token of appreciation for the invaluable contributions of women to society and the economy.

“As a women-friendly organization, Wakanow is dedicated to empowering women and promoting inclusion at all levels,” said Sodie Osei-Bonsu, CEO of Wakanow for the Rest of West Africa. “We believe in creating opportunities for women to succeed, both within our company and in the communities we serve.”

Adebola Sogeyinbo-Koya, Country Manager for Wakanow UK, added, “In the UK, inclusion means embracing diversity and ensuring that every voice is heard. Wakanow UK is proud to champion inclusivity, reflecting the vibrant and multicultural society we serve.”

Wakanow’s commitment to women’s empowerment extends beyond discounts, with ongoing initiatives to support women’s entrepreneurship and leadership. The company has a strong track record of empowering women through programs like the affiliate training program, providing women with the skills and resources they need to succeed in the travel industry and beyond.

“We are proud to celebrate International Women’s Day by empowering women and driving positive change in our communities,” said Oyinda Idowu, Wakanow Group Director, Commercial (UAE). “Wakanow is committed to being a catalyst for progress, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to create a more inclusive and equitable world for all.”

