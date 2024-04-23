Afrimoney hosts successful chop and chat event to showcase mobile money solutions

In a bid to highlight the diverse range of products and services offered by Afrimoney, the leading mobile money platform, an engaging “Chop and Chat” session was recently organized at the prestigious Lagoonda complex in Aberdeen, Freetown. The event, attended by various partners and stakeholders, served as a platform to underscore the pivotal role of mobile money in today’s banking landscape.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Shadi Gerjawi, the Managing Director of Africell Sierra Leone, emphasized the growing significance of mobile money as the new standard for banking and financial transactions. He urged attendees to leverage the speed, reliability, and affordability of the Afrimoney mobile system for their financial needs.

Highlighting the national agenda for financial inclusion, Madam Esther Johnson of the Bank of Sierra Leone commended Afrimoney for its substantial contributions in advancing accessibility and usability in the country’s financial ecosystem. She praised Afrimoney’s extensive agent network and user-friendly interface, which have played a crucial role in enhancing financial inclusion.

Echoing these sentiments, Mr. Martinson Obeng-Agyei Managing Director of Africell, reiterated the company’s commitment to fostering a cashless digital economy across Sierra Leone. He emphasized Afrimoney’s efforts in providing widespread access to its platform, agents, and management, with the ultimate goal of achieving a seamless, SIM-free transaction system in the future.

The event culminated in an interactive question and answer session, allowing participants to provide valuable feedback on the Afrimoney mobile system. As a token of appreciation, all attendees were presented with gift bags, underscoring Afrimoney’s gratitude for their presence and support at this significant gathering.

The Chop and Chat session not only showcased Afrimoney’s innovative solutions but also highlighted its pivotal role in driving financial inclusion and shaping the future of digital banking in Sierra Leone. With continued collaboration and commitment from all stakeholders, Afrimoney aims to further expand its reach and impact, making financial services more accessible and inclusive for all.