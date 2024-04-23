Electrician receives eight-month sentence for stealing  phone

By Elizabeth Kamara

Emmanuel Conteh, a twenty-seven-year-old electrician, faced Magistrate Peter Brima Gogra at Pademba Road Court No.6 in Freetown on a charge of larceny, as per Section 2 of the Larceny Act 1916.

The charge stemmed from an incident on April 1, 2024, in Congo Town, Western Area, Freetown, where Conteh allegedly stole a Tecno Spark 7 mobile phone valued at two thousand five hundred Leones (2,500), belonging to Idrissa Jalloh.

Conteh, upon hearing the charge, pleaded guilty. Deputy Superintendent of Police Marie Sesay, the prosecutor, informed the bench that there were no previous records available against Conteh. Without legal representation, Conteh appealed to the bench for leniency.

Considering Conteh’s plea and mitigation, Magistrate Gogra sentenced him to eight months’ imprisonment at the male correctional facility in Freetown.