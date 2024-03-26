Mother and daughter granted bail in assault case

By Mohamed J Kargbo

Aminata Kargbo, a 23-year-old student, and her mother, Hawanatu Kargbo, aged 43, a businesswoman, appeared before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Pademba Road Court No.2 in Freetown on charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 34 Smart Farm, Wilkinson Road, Freetown, where they are accused of assaulting two individuals.

Both accused persons pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them. Their counsel, A.R Kamara, applied for bail, emphasising their Sierra Leonean residency and the availability of reliable sureties who would ensure their compliance with court procedures.

Magistrate Bangura granted bail to the accused persons, each with a surety and a sum of three thousand Leones. Bail conditions require valid identification cards reflecting their addresses in Freetown, subject to approval by the Deputy Assistant Registrar.

The matter has been adjourned to March 28, 2024, for further hearings.