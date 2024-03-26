Escaped prisoner remanded for theft after house breaking

By Blessing C Cole

Junior Frank Lewis, a 25-year-old fugitive, who escaped from Pademba Road prison on November 26, 2023, appeared before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba Road Court No. 1 in Freetown. He faces charges of theft and housebreaking.

Lewis stands accused of breaking into the dwelling house of Adams Mansaray on January 31, 2024, at No. 18B Black Hall Road, Kissy, Freetown. The stolen items include a 55-inch smart plasma television, a DVD player, a Samsung woofer, and three new bedsheets, totaling fifteen thousand, two hundred and fifty-five Leones in value.

Upon hearing the charges, Lewis pleaded not guilty. Prosecutor Sergeant Lahai 9939 requested an adjourned date for witness testimony, which was granted. The accused did not have legal representation.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, Magistrate Sahr Kekura remanded Lewis at the Male Correctional Centre. The case is adjourned until March 27, 2024, for the prosecutor’s witness to testify.