NaCSA dismisses claims of sacking  workers

By Ishmael Dumbuya

While rumours were making the rounds on social media that the National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA),had dismissed 35 staff because they didn’t trod the path of the ruling part, the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP),Director of Administration and Human Resource at NaCSA, Sylvanus Hinga Demby, has denied the allegations as baseless and unfounded.

Speaking to Radio Democracy’s ‘Gud Morning Salone’ Program yesterday, January 11, Demby explained that the staff were laid off as a result of the expiration of their contracts as the project they were hired for had come to an end.

He added that the staff were not taken unawares because they were duly informed about the timeframe of the project, adding that the funders of the project notified them that they couldn’t fund the project anymore and that the number of staff should be downsized, except for those whose services are of utmost significance to the project.

He went on to state that the Community Driven Development Project, which the staff were working on lasted for 5 years but was eventually extended for another 1 year.

He further stated that the redundancies have gotten no political undertones as it is the responsibility of the government to provide employments for its citizens.

In his own statement, the Project Manager for the Community Driven Development Project, Momoh Juana, said that the 35 staffs knew about the terms and condition of the project, which among them was that they should leave immediately their contracts came to an end.

He continued that NaCSA only extends its projects if and when the institution finds it necessary as every project has its lifespan.