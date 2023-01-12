New Chinese Ambassador pays courtesy call on Speaker

By Jariatu S. Bangura



The new Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Wang Qing, yesterday,January 11, paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu in his Chambers at Parliament building in Freetown.

Ambassador Qing said part of his tour of duty was to promote the One China Policy and to deepen bilateral relationship between China and Sierra Leone through mutual respect and cooperation.

He also conveyed warmest greetings from the Speaker of the National Congress of China and spoke on the need to improve on exchange programmes between the two countries.

He stated that China is always willing to work closely with Sierra Leone in all areas including Sierra Leone Co-chairing the UN Initiative on Global Education and Chair for C-10 aimed at giving Africa a stronger voice and place at the United Nations, and to promote the One China Policy, an initiative aimed at the transformation of China.

He explained that he had already presented his letters of credence to President Julius Maada Bio and that he was impressed with Sierra Leone since his weeklong arrival in the country.

He commended the effort made in the fight against the covid pandemic and also on the assistance China provided to Sierra Leone during the outbreak.

He called on President Xi Jinping and Julius Maada Bio to keep the momentum for the mutual benefits of China and Sierra Leone.

On his part, Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Abass Bundu welcomed the Ambassador thus stated that Parliament had built a stronger relationship with his predecessors, and assured him of working to deepen and strengthen bilateral relationships between the two countries.

He said Parliament would work with the Executive to present its development needs including capacity building to the Chinese government for assistance.

He stated that Sierra Leone Parliament had adopted a resolution during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in China for effectively handling the disease and for its continued assistance to the Republic of Sierra Leone.

He also informed Ambassador Qing that he would be invited to a Sitting of Parliament through the Embassy to further recognize Chinese assistance to the Government and the People of Sierra Leone.