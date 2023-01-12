Husband, wife fine 11m Leones for domestic violence 

By Jeneba A Conteh

Chris Dave Kassegbama and his wife, Hannah Chris Kassegbama, were on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, sentenced to prison or pay a fine of NLe11,000 after they were found guilty of domestic violence against the former spouse of the wife.

Both convicts were standing trial before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No.1 for the offence of domestic violence and assault contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, on Tuesday 11th January,2022,at Naiahcom Junior Secondary School, Baoma, Goderich in Freetown, both convict physically and psychologically abused Sahid A. Sesay in a manner thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Sesay was said to have been in a domestic relationship with the second convict.

It was alleged that the first convict assaulted Sahid Sesay in a manner thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ngegba said the prosecution has to prove their case beyond all reasonable doubt in order to warrant the guilt of the accused persons.

He said the prosecution led 3 witnesses, while the defense opened their case and called four witnesses respectively.

He said the evidence adduced before the court by the prosecution was sufficient, adding that the prosecution met the threshold of the elements of the offence charged.

In her plea mitigation, Defence Counsel, I.T. Bundu Esq., pleaded with the Bench to temper justice with mercy, noting that her clients are first time offenders.

But Magistrate Ngegba sentenced the first convict, Kassegbama to serve a jail term of one year on count 1 and 2 or pay the sum NLe3,500 on each count, while the second convict should serve a jail term of 1 year or pays a fine of LeNLe4000 (four thousand new Leones).

Magistrate Ngegba ordered that daughter of the complainant should be released to him by the convicts and asked the prosecution to furnish the court with the social standard of the complainant, Sahid Sesay.