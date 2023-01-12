NDMA conducts needs assessment at Susan’s Bay

By Ishmael Dumbuya

The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), in collaboration with UNICEF, UNDP, Freetown City Council (FCC), Concern Worldwide, Caritas and the Sierra Leone Police is currently conducting a needs assessment and registration of the affected victims at Susan’s Bay, Central Freetown.

The Director of Communications at NDMA, Mohamed L. Bah, disclosed to newsmen that the registration process is a critical component of the entire response circle.

He went on to state that the assessment process will help the NMDA records credible data of the victims and share it with partners as well as enables them to prepare better with regards to the needs of the victims.

In his talk, the Director of Relief and Response, Sinneh Mansaray, admonished local traders, victims and other community stakeholders to be vigilant in helping the NMDA identify the actual victims.

He cautioned that anybody who is caught trying to impersonate or providing wrong information will be handed over to the police for investigation.

It should be recalled that on the 9th January 2023, residents of the Susan’s Bay Community woke up to a terrible fire outbreak that destroyed a lot of properties and leaving hundreds homeless.