MoH, partners validate national digital health roadmap

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Ministry of Health and Sanitation, through the Directorate of Policy, Planning and Information (DPPI), has executed the National Digital Health Roadmap validation meeting over the weekend at Bintumani Hotel.

The venture is in align with the Ministry’s mandate of data-driven healthcare interventions and to ensuring better health care service in Sierra Leone.

The Digital Health Roadmap will create unified paths to credible data collection, analysis, reporting and use for informed decision making.

The Sierra Leone Digital Health Roadmap covers solutions for leadership and governance with a focus on coordination of the digital health landscape and strategy for investment in the digital health space.

Mustapha Kabba from MoHS, said a modern operating model for population health management, enabled by a refreshed, product-centric mindset, is critical to prepare for change.

“We’re here to make that happen.”

He said the refreshed digital mindset, driven by a modernized care management model, and supported by tools designed to drive holistic experiences, improve plan utilization, outcomes, and maximize engagement through new technology while increasing stakeholder confidence

He further stated that national digital health roadmap enhances productivity through the reduction in manual workarounds and time-intensive processes, freeing staff for more value-add tasks and initiatives.

He continued that a significant decrease in administrative costs for players and providers sustaining and scaling modern operating models for population health care management requires comprehensive change management to promote adoption and champion the shifting mindset.

According to WHO, the vision of the global strategy is to improve health for everyone and everywhere by accelerating the development and adoption of appropriate, accessible, affordable, scalable and sustainable person-centric digital health solutions to prevent, detect and respond to epidemics and pandemics, developing infrastructure and applications that enable countries to use health data to promote health and well-being.