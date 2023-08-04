Ex- military personnel remanded for alleged conspiracy

By Yusufu S. Bangura

53-year-old, retired Captain Milton Sam Bangura, gold miner, 52-year-old Morlai Bai Shebura Kamara, 57-year-old retired Major Alimamy O. Kamara, businessman, 40-year-old Saccoh Kamara, a petty trader and retired Major Matthew Sorie Kamara were on Thursday, July 27 remanded to the Male Correctional Centre at Pademba Road by Magistrate Mark Ngegba of Pademba Road Court No.1 for alleged conspiracy.

The accused persons made their first appearance before Magistrate Ngegba on two counts of conspiracy and operating a private security service without valid license, contrary to Section 31 (8) of the National Security and Central Intelligence Act 2023, Act No.2 of 2023.

It was alleged that the accused persons on Wednesday, 7th June 2023, at the Freetown ferry terminal, Kissy in Freetown conspired with other persons unknown to commit a crime to wit operating a private security without valid license.

It further alleged that the accused persons on the same date and place, they were found operating a private security service by the name of ‘expandable’ without valid license.

When the charges were read and explained to the accused persons by the court clerk, no plea was taken.

However, state prosecutor, Chief Superintendent of Police, Juan Bull, sought for a short adjournment date, noting that her witness was absent in court.

Before the date, defense counsel, A.A Amara applied for bail on behalf of the accused persons, stating that they are Sierra Leoneans residing within the jurisdiction and that they have reliable sureties who are willing and ready to enter into their recognisance.

He said if granted bail, they will not interfere with prosecution witness or witnesses nor will they jump bail.

He backed his application with Section 79 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Act No.32 of 1965.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Ngegba refused bail and sent them to prison based on the seriousness of the matter and he adjourned the matter to 4th August 2023 for further hearing.