First Lady speaks on GEWE Bill in USA

The Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) North America Women’s Council is set to host their second annual conference on the 23rd of September 2023, at the Royal Ambassador Banquet Hall, on 2863 Woodbridge Avenue, Edison. NJ 08837.

The First Lady, Fatima Maada Bio will be the Keynote Speaker. She will speak on the theme, “Gender Equality and Women Empowerment”.

The SLPP National Women’s Leader, Madam Hawa Foray, the Minister of Gender,Dr. Isata Mahoi, other party and government officials have consented to be at the conference, which would be hosted in New Jersey, USA.

The SLPPNA Regional Women’s Leader, Aminata Amara, said committees have been set up to ensure a very successful conference.

She added that a victory dance at night will crown the day and that President Julius Maada Bio and his wife,Fatima Maada Bio, will grace the occasion, with a host of government officials, diplomats, community leaders, and friends of Sierra Leone.

The conference desires to buttress the aims and objectives of President Julius Maada Bio’s agenda for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, (GEWE Act 2022).

Gender equality can only take place with the policies and legislations that have been adopted to be enforced at all government levels for the empowerment of women and girls. Gender-sensitive policies already established can help narrow the overwhelming gender gaps that already exist. Girls and especially Women are more than ready to act and the time for us to act is right now!

