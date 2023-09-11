Report: The world is off track to meet climate goals

By Alfred Koroma

A new report published by the UN has warned that the world is not on track to meet the long-term goals set out in the Paris Agreement for limiting global temperature rise.

The Paris Agreement sets goals that guide all nations to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. But the new report says nations are not on track to hit that goal.

The report has come out as global leaders again prepare to converge in in Dubai for the next climate change conference (COP28 where delegates will assess whether they are collectively making progress towards meeting the climate goals or not.

In 2015, countries agreed to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, since then the target to limit global temperature rise has been a hot topic in climate change negotiations.

According to UN News, the recent report issued by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) sum up 17 key findings from technical deliberations in 2022 and 2023 on the implementation status of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change and its long-term goals, based on the best scientific information.

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UNFCCC has called for a greater ambition and accelerating action. “I urge governments to carefully study the findings of the report and ultimately understand what it means for them and the ambitious action they must take next. It is the same for businesses, communities and other key stakeholders,” he is quoted saying by the UN News.

Sultan Al Jaber, president-designate of COP28, has also called for action, stressing the need to disrupt “business as usual” and honor the Paris Agreement.