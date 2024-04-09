Ferry Captain remanded for alleged murder

By Elizabeth Kamara

Alimamy Sesay, a 50-year-old assistant captain at the PM Ferry, was remanded in custody on Thursday, April 4th, 2024, by Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Pademba Road Court No. 2 for the alleged murder of Osman Sesay.

Appearing in court for the first time, Sesay faced a charge of murder, as outlined in section 1 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861, repealed and replaced by section 1(a) of the schedule of the Abolition of the Death Penalty Act 2021, Act No. 6 of 2022.

The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024, at the Shipyard in Kaninkay, Freetown, where Osman Sesay was purportedly murdered.

During the proceedings, no plea was taken from the accused, and there was no legal representation on his behalf.

Police prosecutor Sergeant 8811 Wilson F. M informed the court of the presence of witnesses but requested an adjournment due to unforeseen circumstances.

Magistrate Bangura subsequently ordered Sesay to be remanded in prison custody and scheduled the matter for further hearing on Monday, April 8th, 2024.