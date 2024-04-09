Health Minister inaugurates renovated wards at Connaught

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The Minister of Health, Austin Demby, presided over the official inauguration ceremony of two newly refurbished wards at Connaught Hospital on Friday, April 5th, 2024.

The renovated wards, Ward 7 (Main Medical Wards) and Ward 8 (the Cardinal Health Unit), have undergone extensive upgrades by the Sisters of St Joseph of Cluny in collaboration with the Hospital Care Management.

Minister Demby expressed gratitude to all healthcare workers for their dedication and highlighted Connaught Hospital’s longstanding reputation for excellence. He emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure across the country, acknowledging the importance of partnerships in achieving this goal.

Dr. Ibrahim M. Kapuwa, the Hospital Care Manager, underscored the significance of the ward renovations in improving healthcare delivery. He explained that internal funding, generated from registration fees for medical services, contributed to the project’s success. Dr. Kapuwa also highlighted efforts to enhance communication within the hospital through the provision of wireless telephones in all wards.

Sister Josephine Amara, representing the Sisters of St Joseph of Cluny, reflected on the historical connection between their founder, Anne Marie Javouhey, and Connaught Hospital.

She expressed joy at fulfilling their founder’s vision by refurbishing Ward 7 in her memory. Sister Amara affirmed their commitment to supporting the hospital’s advancement and pledged ongoing assistance to elevate healthcare standards.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in Connaught Hospital’s journey towards providing high-quality healthcare services.