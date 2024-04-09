Africell supports World Autism Day commemoration

The Kissy Psychiatrist Teaching Hospital, in collaboration with Africell, Nania Educational Group, Sahid Autism, and World Hope Organization, marked World Autism Day with a heartwarming event focused on celebrating the strengths and talents of children living with autism. The event took place at the Africell Sport Center in Aberdeen, Freetown, drawing families, volunteers, and advocates from across Sierra Leone.

Dr. Elizabeth Alieu, a psychiatrist at The Kissy Psychiatrist Teaching Hospital, emphasized the significance of the day in raising awareness, promoting acceptance, and fostering appreciation for individuals living with autism in Sierra Leone. She highlighted the importance of such events in building a more inclusive society where everyone, regardless of neurodiversity, is valued and supported.

Representing the Africell Impact Foundation, Kippy Debs reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting various sectors, with a particular focus on health. Recognizing the profound impact of health on overall well-being, Debs emphasized the adage that “health is wealth” and pledged continued support for initiatives aimed at improving healthcare access and outcomes for all Sierra Leoneans.

Ariana Oluwole, CEO of Nania Educational Group, delivered a heartfelt plea to combat misconceptions surrounding autism, particularly the harmful association with witchcraft. She urged the community to reject such stigmatization and instead embrace a culture of encouragement and support for individuals living with autism. Oluwole emphasized the importance of nurturing the unique talents and abilities of every child, regardless of their neurological differences, to ensure they reach their full potential.

The event at the Africell Sport Center was filled with laughter, joy, and inclusivity as families came together to celebrate the diversity and resilience of children living with autism. From interactive games to creative workshops, the day provided a platform for children to showcase their talents and abilities, fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment within the autism community.

As the sun set on the festivities, the message resonated loud and clear: by celebrating the strengths and talents of individuals living with autism, we create a more compassionate and inclusive society for all. Through collaborative efforts and unwavering advocacy, we can continue to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and build a world where every individual is valued, respected, and given the opportunity to thrive.