Couple, son in court for alleged murder

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Married couple and son, Abubakarr Ibrahim, Jatu Ibrahim, and Kasho Ibrahim, 16, on Monday, 16th October, appeared before Justice Suliman Bangura presiding at the Siaka Steven Street High Court for alleged murder.

They are currently before the court on two counts of conspiracy to murder and murder contrary to law.

State prosecutor, Andrew Kamara alleged that the accused persons on Monday, 1st March, 2021, at No.3 Third Street, Off Mountain Cut in Freetown, murdered George Alhassan Jalloh.

Giving his evidence in court, Detective Police Constable 11186 Alie Daramy Koroma, attached at the Criminal Investigations Department, Eastern Police Station, recognised the accused persons in the duck and recalled on the date in question.

He said on that date, he was on duty at the said station at 09:45 hours when Allieu Jalloh arrived at the station and made a report of murder on behalf of the deceased.

He said the matter was later assigned to him by Detective Inspector Foday Borbor for onward investigations.

According to the witness, himself and a team of detective including the Local Unit Commander, Loura Adama Gobeh, visited the crime scene, where they discovered blood stain on the parlour rug and the room of the deceased, and a kitchen knife with a blood stain.

He said the items were taken to the office and handed over to the exhibit clerk for safe keeping.

He continued that at the scene the accused persons were arrested and taken to the station, stating that upon their arrival at the station, he cautioned and questioned the 1st and 2nd accused persons and obtained statement from witnesses in respect of the matter.

He added that Detective Sergeant 9644 Kamara R ,in his presence and a social worker, conducted a child interview with the 3rd accused.

The cautioned statement of the 1st and 2nd accused persons were produced and tendered in court to form part of the evidence.

The police witness said on 2nd March 2021 himself together with the Scene of Crime Officer and relatives of the deceased witnessed the autopsy at the Connaught Mortuary that was conducted on the remains of the deceased by Doctor Semion Owizz Koroma.

He said during the process, the SOCO took photography of the process, adding that at the end of the autopsy, a copy of the cause of death certificate was handed over to him while the original was handed over to the family.

The witness further explained that on the 26th March 2021, he and Detective Sergeant 9644 Kamara R. charged the accused persons with the offenses of conspiracy to murder and murder.

After the testimony, the witness was cross examined by Lawyer C.I Williams on behalf of the 2nd accused, while the lawyer for the 1st and 3rd accused persons was absent in court.

Meanwhile, Justice Bah remanded the 1st and 2nd accused persons to the Male and Female Correctional Centre and the 3rd accused was remanded to Juvenile home.

The magistrate adjourned the matter to the 6th November 2023 for further hearing.