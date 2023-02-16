Convict gets 5 years imprisonment for house breaking

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

One John Alie Sankoh was yesterday convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment for house breaking, contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

The accused was arraigned before the court on one count charge of house breaking and larceny contrary to section 25 (1) 2 of the Larceny Act 1916 and Section 13 (a) of the Larceny Act 1916.

The accused on 29th September, 2020, in Freetown, entered into the house of the complainant and stole therein properties and money of the total value of two million three hundred and fifty thousand Leones, property of Samuel Karankey Conteh.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Mordred Sesay said the accused on the night of the incident was seen by the complainant daughter at the back of the compound at around 2am.

He said when he shouted, the accused also shouted and subsequently removed his clothes and defecate on it.

He said the prosecution has proven their case beyond all reasonable dubt against the accused person.

In her plea of mitigation for and on behalf of the accused, defence R.S Bangura, from the Legal Aid Board, also stressed that the accused is a young man with a lot of potential,thus pleading with the presiding judge to temper justice with mercy.

She added that the accused must have learnt his lesson while on remand at the Pademba Road Male Correction Centre.