Sky Vision College, Kadco,ATUL,Kings Beverage support Roll Ball Game in Sierra Leone

One of the leading ICT institutions in Sierra Leone, Sky Vision College,has in collaboration with Kadco,ATUL and Kings Beverage supported the introduction of Roll Bal game in Sierra Leone.

On Sunday, players from all across the country participated in a Roll Ball game competition sponsored by the four Indian own businesses at the Kallon Park, Aberdeen Beach in Freetown.

Speaking on behalf of the four sponsors, Munish Sharma, who is the Director of Sky Vision College, said they have a lot of games in India and that Roll Ball is among the lots that they wanted to introduce in Sierra Leone, so that players can participate in international competition.

“We want to contribute to the development of the country and we want to develop the game here in Sierra Leone to match with international standards. This is a testament of our commitment to corporate social responsibility and enhance the physical capacity of the youth,” he said.

He promised that they will continue to support the game and ensure that it becomes popular in Sierra Leone as it is in India.

President of the Roll Ball Association in Sierra Leone,Noel Williams,thanked the Indian business who sponsored the game.

“We are proud enough to have sponsors that made the day a success. The youth have talents but need sponsorship so that they can showcase their talents,” he said.

He said the Roller Skate which is used to play the Roll Ball is very expensive and that they were very much grateful that the sponsors were able to provide for each and every player who participated in the competition.

Meanwhile,managements of ATUL,Kings Beverage and Kadco also expressed their determination to continue supporting the game and as well continue to contributing to the development of Sierra Leone.