Chief Iman, 4 others in court over alleged malicious damage

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Chief Iman,Abdul Karim Kanu and four others have made their second appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura at the Ross Road Court No.1 in Freetown for allegedly maliciously damaging and throwing missiles at Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP),Mohamed Lamin Sankoh’s.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 5th September 2021, at Kontolloh, Wellington in Freetown.

The accused are facing three count charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, throwing missiles, and trespass contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

Police alleged that the accused, on Sunday 5th September 2021, at Hill Top, Kuntolloh,Wellington in Freetown, assaulted Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohamed Lamin Sankoh in a manner thereby causing him grievous bodily harm.

Police also alleged that the accused were found throwing missiles at the complainant’s.

Police added that the accused, on the aforesaid date and address in Freetown, maliciously damaged a window panel, valued one hundred Leones (NLe100), five zinc sheets valued five hundred Leones (NLe500), all to the total sum of six hundred Leones (NLe600).

During the last hearing,police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Osman M. Bangura, commenced prosecuting, but requested for an adjournment date, noting that he wanted to have proper conference with his witness. Magistrate Kekura granted the application.

During Tuesday’s hearing,ASP Osman M. Bangura told the Bench that even though the witness had earlier stated that the incident occurred on 28th September 2021, he was now going by the date on the face of the file-Sunday 5th September, 2021.

On the other hand, Defence Counsel, M. Fomba objected.

Lawyer Fomba disclosed that a change in the date will undermine their case and mentioned that the accused are before the court on a specific day.

He added that the mentioning of another date will be prejudicial and has the tendency to the probate value of the evidence.

In his response, ASP requested for an adjournment date and assure that he will put his house in order.

Magistrate Kekura granted the application and adjourned the matter to the 3rd April 2023 for further hearing.