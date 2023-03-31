3 put on bail for alleged theft

By Mohamed J Kargbo

Adama Bangura and two others made another appearance before Magistrate Peter Gogra of the Pademba Road Court No:6 in Freetown on two count charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and larceny contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

The indictment was read out to the accused persons by the court registrar and they pleaded not guilty.

It was alleged that, on March 3rd , 2023, at the Wharf Supermarket, 57 Sir Samuel Lewis, Road Aberdeen in Freetown, the accused conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit larceny.

It was further alleged that, at the above mentioned place and date, the accused persons stole one cartoon five kilogram China Rice, two cartoon noodles, and one cartoon Aux standing fan, all valued the um of six thousand, four hundred Leones (LE6, 400),property of one Inie Jia.

The prosecution led in a witness in court, Inie Jia, who doubles as the complainant in the case.

He testified that he recognized the accused person who was working for him and recalled on the above date when he went to the casino around 5am.

He said at that time he was approached by the police officer at the checkpoint along Aberdeen who gave him information and showed him photos from their phone and later went to the police check point where he identified the stolen items to be his own.

He further testified that the accused persons were in custody at the police station and that he later made statement at the Aberdeen Police Station.

The defence counsel cross examined the witness and later applied for bail for the accused persons and the magistrate granted them.

He granted them bail in the sum of twenty million Leones with two sureties and that the sureties should be residents in the Western Area and they must also produce valid identity cards depicting their addresses in Freetown.

The matter was adjourned to the 6 of April 2023 for further hearings.