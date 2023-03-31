Groundbreaking SL Feminist Anthology Vol. One is Set to Launch

Sierra Leone is about to witness a historic event on March 31st, 2023, as a feminist anthology titled “Feminism: Voices from Sierra Leone” is set to launch.

This anthology, which has been long-awaited by the people of Sierra Leone, is a collection of stories and experiences from some of the most brilliant feminist minds in the country.

The anthology features eight pieces from Sierra Leonean feminists who have poured out their hearts on a wide range of issues such as gender-based violence, child marriage, female genital mutilation, and the role of women in politics and leadership positions. This is a significant milestone for the feminist movement in Sierra Leone, as it has never before been given such a platform to express its views and experiences.

The launch event, which will take place virtually, promises to be of inspiration and celebration to the feminist movement in the country and beyond.

The guest speaker list includes renowned feminist activists, human rights advocates, and literary icons, Naasu Fofanah and Naffisatu Mustapha. Participants are welcome to the event as there will be some discussions on the importance of elevating the voices of women in Sierra Leone.

The editors of the anthology are thrilled about the launch and are hoping that it will spark a national conversation on feminism and gender equality in Sierra Leone.

They believe that the anthology will not only showcase the talent and creativity of Sierra Leonean feminists but also inspire others to join the movement and work towards achieving gender equality.

“The launch of “Feminism: Voices from Sierra Leone” is a significant step towards amplifying the voices of Sierra Leonean feminists and bringing attention to the struggles that women face in the country. It is a call to action for everyone to work towards creating a more just and equitable society for all.” said Dr. Claudine Hingston an editor and a contributor to the anthology.

For more information, please contact theriyehk94@gmail.com